4,600 people flee their homes in DR Congo daily: UN

A full 3.7 million people were displaced within DR Congo by the end of March -- more than double the 1.6 million at the start of 2016, the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said. "This is a massive, massive deterioration," Rein Paulsen, who heads OCHA's country office in DR Congo, told reporters in Geneva.

Chicago, IL

