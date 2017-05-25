30 Days, 30 Grads: Parkland just star...

30 Days, 30 Grads: Parkland just start for Congolese immigrant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Gazette

Then, he decided to go on and get his associate degree at Parkland in business administration, then his bachelor's degree. This month, the French-speaking 38-year-old Urbana man, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, graduated with a 3.46 grade-point average and a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in manufacturing and supply-chain management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC