Writing about death

If you're a regular reader of the Record, you might have seen my byline on the top of the front page, under the headline, "Remembering Michael J. Sharp." It was an article remembering the life of Michael, more commonly known as M.J. That was one of the hardest articles I've ever written.

Chicago, IL

