Using Rape as a Weapon of War Should Cross Every International Red Line
Denis Mukwege, M.D., is the founder of the Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, caring and advocating for survivors of sexual violence. He is one of five finalists for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, which is awarded annually in Yerevan, Armenia, on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.
