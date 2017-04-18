UN staff 'held hostage' by refugees in DRC camp freed
Sixteen United Nations staff held by South Sudanese refugees in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have been released safely, the UN said. About 100 unarmed refugees had captured the MONUSCO staff, demanding to be moved to a third country, a UN official based in the area said earlier on Tuesday.
