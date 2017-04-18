UN staff 'held hostage' by refugees i...

UN staff 'held hostage' by refugees in DRC camp freed

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Al Jazeera

Sixteen United Nations staff held by South Sudanese refugees in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have been released safely, the UN said. About 100 unarmed refugees had captured the MONUSCO staff, demanding to be moved to a third country, a UN official based in the area said earlier on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC