UN refugee agency sending urgent relief items for Congolese civilians fleeing to Angola

Returned persons from Kasala village, Kasai Province, awaiting food distribution by the NGO COPROMOR and Christian Aid. Photo: Joseph Mankamba/OCHA-DRC 21 April 2017 – The United Nations refugee agency is shipping tents, mosquito nets and other essential relief items to Angola, where some 9,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo have fled this month alone.

