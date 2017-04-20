UN migration agency releases funding ...

UN migration agency releases funding for emergency response to Congolese fleeing Kasai

Returned persons from Kasala village, KasaA Province, awaiting food distribution by the NGO COPROMOR and Christian Aid. Photo: Joseph Mankamba/OCHA-DRC 25 April 2017 – The United Nations migration agency released emergency funding in the amount of $100,000 to kick-start relief operations in Angola for the 1.1 million Congolese displaced by fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's south-central Kasai region.

Chicago, IL

