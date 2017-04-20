UN migration agency releases funding for emergency response to Congolese fleeing Kasai

Returned persons from Kasala village, KasaA Province, awaiting food distribution by the NGO COPROMOR and Christian Aid. Photo: Joseph Mankamba/OCHA-DRC 25 April 2017 – The United Nations migration agency released emergency funding in the amount of $100,000 to kick-start relief operations in Angola for the 1.1 million Congolese displaced by fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's south-central Kasai region.

