U.N. 'Horrified' by Video Showing Killing of Experts in Congo

The United Nations said on Monday it was horrified by a video screened by the government of Democratic Republic of Congo that appeared to show the brutal killing of two U.N. investigators. Congo's government showed the film to reporters in Kinshasa on Monday, saying it showed members of an anti-government militia carrying out the act.

