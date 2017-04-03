Top UN official in DR Congo concerned...

Top UN official in DR Congo concerned about rising number of civilian deaths in Kasai

An aerial view of the town of Kananga in DRC's Kasai-Central province outside which the remains of the two experts were found. Photo: MONUSCO/Myriam Asmani 5 April 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today expressed concern about a reported rise in the number of civilian casualties in the central Kasai region as a result of clashes between the Kamuina Nsapu militia and the Congolese security forces.

