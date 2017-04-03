Top UN official in DR Congo concerned about rising number of civilian deaths in Kasai

An aerial view of the town of Kananga in DRC's Kasai-Central province outside which the remains of the two experts were found. Photo: MONUSCO/Myriam Asmani 5 April 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today expressed concern about a reported rise in the number of civilian casualties in the central Kasai region as a result of clashes between the Kamuina Nsapu militia and the Congolese security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.