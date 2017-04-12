South Sudanese refugees struggling to...

South Sudanese refugees struggling to survive in Uganda's cities

If you are a refugee, then Uganda is one of the better places to be. Refugees and asylum seekers are entitled to work, have freedom of movement, and can access social services - a progressive policy much-lauded by the international community.

Chicago, IL

