SEC's Division of Corporate Finance Issues Statement on Conflict Minerals Disclosure Requirements

On April 3, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia entered a final judgment in favor of the National Association of Manufacturers, declaring that certain requirements of Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Act, along with Rule 13p-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Form SD, violate the First Amendment to the extent that they require companies to explicitly state in reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission and on their websites that their products have not been found to be "DRC conflict free."

Chicago, IL

