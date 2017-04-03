Secretary-General Appoints Lieutenant...

Secretary-General Appoints Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of ...

United Nations Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres announced today the appointment of Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of Rwanda as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan . Lieutenant General Kamanzi brings to the position more than 28 years of national and international military experience, as well as command and staff experience.

Chicago, IL

