Pope Francis calls for peace in DR Congo

Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, urging an end to the bloodshed in the troubled Kasai region. "News continues to arrive of bloody clashes in Kasai in the Democratic Republic of Congo -- fighting which drags in victims and displaced persons," the pontiff told some 20,000 faithful at a mass in Carpi, the northern Italian city that was hit by two deadly earthquakes in 2012.

