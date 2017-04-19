Nikki Haley Highlights Renewed U.S. U...

Nikki Haley Highlights Renewed U.S. Urgency on Human Rights at the U.N.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: US News & World Report

Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East where the ongoing conflict in Syria was discussed on April 12, 2017, in New York City. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says an emphasis on human rights must be brought back to the fore at the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC