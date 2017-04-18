New museum on former plantation opens in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
A new white cube museum space, designed by the Office for Metropolitan Architecture, was inaugurated. With its solemn inauguration dubbed 'The Repatriation of the White Cube,' the new museum functions as the cornerstone of the Lusanga International Research Centre on Art and Economic Inequality in Lusanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the former site of a Unilever palm oil plantation in the Congolese forest.
