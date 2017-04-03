More attacks on priests, nuns in Congo

2017-04-03 Catholic World News

Violence against priests and nuns, and attacks on parishes and Catholic schools, continued in recent days in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the Fides news agency. "Unknown persons carried out a raid in the parish of Paida in the town of Beni in the province of North Kivu," according to the report.

