Lifestyle diseases go south

Lifestyle diseases go south

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Le Monde diplomatique

In the western imagination, Africa has always been a dangerous place because of malaria, yellow fever and, more recently, AIDS and Ebola, but today it is suffering both from a high incidence of communicable diseases, and from a rise in NCDs that places a strain on healthcare systems and on families, who are the main providers of healthcare. The rapid growth of NCDs, too often overlooked, can only be addressed through grassroots health education and political engagement at national level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Le Monde diplomatique.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC