Labour berates lawmaker over anti-minimum wage bill
AHEAD of Monday workers' day celebration, Organised Labour, yesterday, berated a member of the House of Representatives, Ayeola Abayomi Abdulkadir, over a bill he sponsored seeking to remove wages from the Exclusive Legislative List and put it under the Concurrent Legislative List. Speaking through the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Labour urged his constituency to set necessary machinery in motion to recall him, claiming he had lost touch with reality.
