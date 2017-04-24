Labour berates lawmaker over anti-min...

Labour berates lawmaker over anti-minimum wage bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

AHEAD of Monday workers' day celebration, Organised Labour, yesterday, berated a member of the House of Representatives, Ayeola Abayomi Abdulkadir, over a bill he sponsored seeking to remove wages from the Exclusive Legislative List and put it under the Concurrent Legislative List. Speaking through the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Labour urged his constituency to set necessary machinery in motion to recall him, claiming he had lost touch with reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC