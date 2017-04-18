Kids don't know geography - even with...

Kids don't know geography - even with new maps

Boston Public Schools are putting "anti-racist" maps in second-, seventh-, and 11th-grade classrooms. What schools really need is a better geography curriculum , writes Kevin Mahnken on The 74. Most schools use the popular Mercator project, which exaggerates the size of lands farther from the equator.

