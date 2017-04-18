Kathryn Bigelow on VR after her first try: 'I love it'
This Thursday, April 20, 2017 photo provided by Strategy PR shows director Kathryn Bigelow at the Tribeca Film Festival Virtual Arcade in New York. On Friday, the Oscar-winning director premiered her first VR experience, a sA AoThe Protectors: Walk in the Rangersa sA A Shoes,a sA A1 an 8-minute, 360-degree plunge into the lives of the Garamba National Park rangers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
