How advocacy gave Trump ammunition on conflict-free minerals

US President Donald Trump has signalled his intention to suspend the world's first conflict-free minerals law, much to the consternation of advocacy groups and others who argue it is vital for addressing the deadly conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A months-long IRIN investigation involving dozens of interviews with insiders unearthed evidence not only that the law has impoverished Congolese communities but also that its well-meaning proponents have obscured this reality and stifled a proper debate, allowing Trump an easier opportunity to quash it.

