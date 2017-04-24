Hopkins gets $10 million federal gran...

Hopkins gets $10 million federal grant to continue efforts to control, end malaria

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute will continue its efforts to control and eliminate malaria in Africa with a seven-year, $10 million federal grant. The funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases follows a previous seven-year grants that was used by researchers from Hopkins in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa.

Chicago, IL

