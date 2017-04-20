End of Joseph Kony hunt breeds frustr...

End of Joseph Kony hunt breeds frustration and fear

Read more: IRIN

Uganda and the United States have ended a six-year hunt for elusive warlord Joseph Kony and his notorious Lord's Resistance Army. But calling off the mission, focused on Central African Republic, has left the commander of Ugandan forces in the country frustrated and advocacy groups concerned that the failure to "kill or capture" Kony could see the insurgency rebound.

Chicago, IL

