Empathy is key for immigrants working with children

Saturday Read more: Washington Times

The newest workers at an intensive residential treatment center for children in New Hampshire are still learning English, but they bring plenty of empathy to the job. Easterseals NH has struggled for years to hire workers for the Manchester facility it runs for children with severe neurological, psychological and behavioral challenges.

