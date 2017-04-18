Discovery of more mass graves reveal ...

Discovery of more mass graves reveal 'unfolding horror' in DR Congo a " UN rights chief

A UN team in the town of Tshimbulu in Kasai Central province, DRC, where 15 of the mass graves were found. Photo: MONUSCO/Biliaminou Alao 19 April 2017 – Raising alarm over increasing reports of serious human rights violations in the Kasai Central and Kasai Oriental provinces of Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations human rights chief underscored that the scale and nature of the allegations could warrant an investigation by an international mechanism, such as the International Criminal Court .

