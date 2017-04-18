Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital and...

BOSTON The World Health Organization estimates that 8.2 million people die each year from cancer, and 70 percent of those who succumb to the disease live in low and middle income countries. Representatives from more than 12 countries will join Arikana Chihombori, African Union Ambassador; Diane Gashumba, Minister of Health of the Republic of Rwanda; Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Hall of Famer and global ambassador; and other global health stakeholders to discuss the growing global burden of cancer and ways to reduce gaps in incidence and mortality among nations.

