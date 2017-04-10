Crackdowns against dissidents marks w...

Crackdowns against dissidents marks weakened democracy in African nations

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested on charges of treason after his convoy refused to let President Edgar Lungu's motorcade pass it on a narrow road. Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested on charges of treason after his convoy refused to let President Edgar Lungu's motorcade pass it on a narrow road.

