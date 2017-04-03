Congo's Kabila promises to restore security to restive centre

Civilians gather as they listen to the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila addressing the nation outside Palais du Peuple in the capital Kinshasa, April 5, 2017. Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila pledged on Wednesday to restore order to the country's restive Kasai region, where a worsening insurgency poses the most serious threat to his 16-year rule.

