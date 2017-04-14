Congo: Suspect arrested in deaths of ...

Congo: Suspect arrested in deaths of 2 UN investigators

Friday

KINSHASA, Congo - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of an American and a Swedish investigator for the United Nations and their interpreter, but another suspect has escaped, a Congolese military official said Friday. The bodies of American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and interpreter Betu Tshintela were found late last month in a shallow grave in Congo's Central Kasai province.

Chicago, IL

