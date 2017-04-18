Congo-Kinshasa: UN May Ask ICC to Probe DRC Mass Graves

UN investigators have confirmed the discovery of another 17 mass graves in central DRC, prompting the world body's top human rights official to raise the prospect of action by the International Criminal Court . The announcement by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein of the discovery of a further 17 mass graves in Kasai Central province in the Democratic Republic of Congo brings the number of such sites recorded by UN investigators to 40. Fifteen of the newly uncovered graves were in a cemetery in the town of Tshimbulu, while two others were located in the village of Tshienke, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights .

