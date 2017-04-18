Congo-Kinshasa: New Divisions Threaten Stability in DR Congo
Two political accords and three prime ministers later, and four months after Congolese President Joseph Kabila was due to leave office at the end of his second mandate, credible elections and political stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo appear more elusive than ever. The 31 December political accord, brokered in good faith by the Catholic Confrence Episcopale Nationale du Congo , remains the only viable blueprint for political stability in the DRC.
