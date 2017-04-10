Congo Bans Demonstrations as Opposition Calls for Protests an hour ago

Congo Bans Demonstrations as Oppositi...

Congo Bans Demonstrations as Opposition Calls for Protests

Read more: Bloomberg

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo banned all demonstrations as opposition leaders urged their supporters to return to the streets after the collapse of a December deal for President Joseph Kabila to leave power this year. "All gatherings of more than 10 people will be dispersed," police spokesman Colonel Pierre Mwanamputu said Sunday by phone from the capital, Kinshasa.

