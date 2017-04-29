.com | Militia clashes kill 29 in eastern DRC: official

.com | Militia clashes kill 29 in eas...

SA has told the ICC that it had no obligation to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015, and the party of Gambia's new president has won the majority of seats in a crucial parliamentary vote. Goma - Twenty-nine people have been killed in three days of clashes between rival factions of a militia group in a village in Democratic Republic of Congo's restive east, an official said on Friday.

Chicago, IL

