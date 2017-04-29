.com | DRC activists protest against filth, 23 arrested

.com | DRC activists protest against ...

A dozen activists have been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo after staging a protests against filth in the capital Kinshasa, says a report. According to Africa News , the protesters were rounded up by police in the central African nation's capital early this week, loaded into police pick-up trucks and sent to a nearby police station where they were detained.

