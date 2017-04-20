China concludes zero tariff plan for ...

China concludes zero tariff plan for African imports

Chinese government has set zero tariff for imported products from the African continent, saying that Nigeria and other African countries will in addition, benefit from the several other poverty alleviation programs. This was disclosed by China's Deputy Director General, Department of Africa Affairs, in the Ministry of Finance, Ambassador Dai Bing, yesterday .

