Chapel Hill, Siler City to build stronger ties with immigrants

Monday Apr 3

A UNC initiative aims to build stronger communities by helping immigrants and refugees feel more at home in Chapel Hill and Siler City. The towns were chosen last week for the competitive Building Integrated Communities initiative - unc.live/2mumbym - sponsored by UNC's Latino Migration Project.

