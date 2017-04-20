Catholic bishops deplore failure to f...

Catholic bishops deplore failure to find consensus in Democratic Republic of Congo

1 hr ago

The Catholic bishops of the Democratic Republic of Congo have called for an end to a political impasse, which now threatens plans for new presidential elections this year. Late in March the Catholic bishops withdrew from the role they had held in mediating talks between the government of President Joseph Kabila and opposition leaders.

Chicago, IL

