Blog: Senate Hearing On Conflict Minerals Law Reveals Common Theme

On April 5, just prior to the release of Corp Fin's Updated Statement on conflict minerals, the Senate Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy held a hearing on the effects on the Democratic Republic of the Congo of Section 1502 of Dodd-Frank and the SEC's related conflict minerals rule, examining the approach taken in the rule and its achievements. The hearing comes as Congress considers whether and how to revise Section 1502.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.