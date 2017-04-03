Being downgraded to junk status is not the end of the world
Why take responsibility, if you can blame somebody, right? Because, unless we can boldly contest the rationale of Standard & Poor's in downgrading South Africa and its banks to sub-investment grade speculative, commonly called junk status, we must grow up, figure out how we got here and how to get out. Many fast-growing or effectively managed African economies are junk or worse.
