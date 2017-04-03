Being downgraded to junk status is no...

Being downgraded to junk status is not the end of the world

5 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Why take responsibility, if you can blame somebody, right? Because, unless we can boldly contest the rationale of Standard & Poor's in downgrading South Africa and its banks to sub-investment grade speculative, commonly called junk status, we must grow up, figure out how we got here and how to get out. Many fast-growing or effectively managed African economies are junk or worse.

Chicago, IL

