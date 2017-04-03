Banro Provides Update on Recapitalization Transactions
Banro Corporation is pleased to provide an update on the progression of the Company's recapitalization described in the Company's management information circular dated February 27, 2016 . Banro reports that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued the final order which, among other things, approves the plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to implement certain transactions under the Recapitalization.
