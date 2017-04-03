Banro Provides Update on Recapitaliza...

Banro Provides Update on Recapitalization Transactions

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Banro Corporation is pleased to provide an update on the progression of the Company's recapitalization described in the Company's management information circular dated February 27, 2016 . Banro reports that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued the final order which, among other things, approves the plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to implement certain transactions under the Recapitalization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC