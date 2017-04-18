Anglo African agrees equipment terms ...

Anglo African agrees equipment terms for workover at Tilapia

Independent oil and gas developer Anglo African Oil & Gas announced on Thursday that it agreed terms to contract the wireline and ancillary equipment for the workover that was intended to undertake the reperforation and acidisation of the R2 reservoir in well TLP-102. The AIM-traded firm holds a 56% stake in the producing Tilapia oil field in the Republic of the Congo.

Chicago, IL

