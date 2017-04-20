America must not give up on the United Nation's mission, progress
Amid a news cycle beset by crisis, turmoil, and recriminations, a tragedy recently hit the United Nations. Two UN investigators, a Swede named Zaida CatalA n and an American named Michael Sharp , were kidnapped and murdered while working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to monitor the effectiveness of UN sanctions, investigate potential violators, and hold human rights abusers and other criminals accountable for their misdeeds.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
