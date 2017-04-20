America must not give up on the United Nation's mission, progress

Amid a news cycle beset by crisis, turmoil, and recriminations, a tragedy recently hit the United Nations. Two UN investigators, a Swede named Zaida CatalA n and an American named Michael Sharp , were kidnapped and murdered while working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to monitor the effectiveness of UN sanctions, investigate potential violators, and hold human rights abusers and other criminals accountable for their misdeeds.

