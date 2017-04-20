African Drums Festival: When Ogun reawakens interest in drums, dance
FOR three days last week, rare talent and creativity were on marathon display as the African Drums Festival took centre stage at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The event, hosted by the state government, as part of efforts to reawaken interest in the black world's culture through drums and dance, attracted cultural troupes and a drum ensemble, as well as artistes, from different parts of Nigeria and the African continent.
