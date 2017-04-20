African Drums Festival: When Ogun rea...

African Drums Festival: When Ogun reawakens interest in drums, dance

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

FOR three days last week, rare talent and creativity were on marathon display as the African Drums Festival took centre stage at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The event, hosted by the state government, as part of efforts to reawaken interest in the black world's culture through drums and dance, attracted cultural troupes and a drum ensemble, as well as artistes, from different parts of Nigeria and the African continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC