Africa: Tanzania's Mahiga SADC Mission Favours Govt of National Unity in DR Congo

Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo has said there is need for peaceful and transparent elections in the vast African nation. President John Magufuli deployed mission to DRC ruled that there was consensus on the need for the credible elections to move the mineral-rich country into a new political and democratic dispensation.

Chicago, IL

