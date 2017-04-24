Africa: Can Funding Uncertainty Impro...

Africa: Can Funding Uncertainty Improve Peacekeeping in Africa?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

At the end of April, the United States may cut a substantial amount of its development support budgets, including up to 40% of its contribution to United Nations peacekeeping, and 30% of its overall foreign aid. Whether or not the US Congress approves the proposed budget cuts, this has put organisations like the UN and the African Union on high alert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC