a We said it would never happen againa : Holocaust survivor speaks of past, present

We said it would never happen again: Holocaust survivor speaks of past, present

As rumors grew of more actions against Jews, Miller's mother sent her into hiding in the countryside outside Paris in 1942, giving her a new name, Christine, and instructing her to not tell anyone she was a Jew. Three days later, the Germans took her family.

Chicago, IL

