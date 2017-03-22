UN Urges DRC to Implement December Political Deal

Maman Sambo Sidikou , former Nigerian politician, Special Representative for the Democratic Republic of Congo and Head of the United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in DRC speaks during the opening of a Congolese "National Dialogue" in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa on September 1, 2016. The United Nations said Tuesday that nearly three months after a political agreement was signed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, its implementation remains stalled, threatening security and stability.

