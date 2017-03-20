UN to scale back DR Congo peacekeeping force1 hour ago
The United Nations Security Council will vote today to cut the number of troops in its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. US ambassador Nikki Haley said the force's authorized strength of 19,815 would be cut by 3,600 - but that 3,100 of these places are already unfilled.
