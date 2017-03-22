UN Rights Body Should Launch Commissi...

UN Rights Body Should Launch Commission of Inquiry into Kasai Violence

Large-scale human rights violations have escalated in the Democratic Republic of Congo in recent months. Government security forces have committed brutal political repression against those who opposed President Joseph Kabila's stay in power beyond the end of his constitutionally mandated two-term limit on December 19, 2016.

