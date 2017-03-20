Two UN Monitors Murdered in African Nation, Where $18.3B Has Been Spent on Peacekeeping

Indian peacekeepers with the MONUSCO mission watch over conflict zone in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2012. The murder in the Democratic Republic of Congo of two U.N. experts, one of whom was decapitated, has drawn renewed attention to a convoluted conflict that is estimated to have caused more than five million deaths from violence, disease and malnutrition since the late 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.